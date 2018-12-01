Local News

Supervisors request thousands in funding for Secret Witness program

Posted: Nov 30, 2018 07:39 PM PST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 07:41 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Supervisors are requesting thousands of dollars to bolster the Secret Witness program.

Kern County Secret Witness is a non-profit dedicated to facilitating rewards for information on unsolved crimes.

In October, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said the program only had about $1,500.

Mothers of the Bakersfield 3 brought the lack of funding to light last month.

As a result, Kern County Supervisors Leticia Perez, Mike Maggard and Mick Gleason pledged $30,000 to the program.

Supervisors Zack Scrivner and David Couch requested $5,000 be donated to Kern Secret Witness.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop is expected to recommend supervisors approve the funding Tuesday.

