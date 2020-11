BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors are expected to approve a proposal on Tuesday that will provide $25 gift cards to anyone who gets tested for COVID-19.

If the proposal gets approved, up to 12,000 gift cards will be distributed to COVID-19 testing sites throughout the county to be handed out to residents.

The proposal will also provide up to $2 million dollars from the Cares Act and up to $250,000 from the San Joaquin Valley Quality Cotton Growers Association.