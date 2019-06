FILE – This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows a marijuana plant in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. California legislators are considering a plan to encourage more banks to do business with its legal marijuana industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A scheduled discussion on possibly drafting a medical marijuana ordinance for voter consideration in March was postponed one week Tuesday at the county Board of Supervisors meeting.

County staff will also update supervisors next week on the current state of compliance with a countywide ban on medical marijuana dispensaries the county began enforcing late last month.