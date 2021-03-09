Cal State Bakersfield’s 50th anniversary recognized at county supervisors meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 50th anniversary of Cal State Bakersfield was recognized at a meeting of the Kern County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The school’s first day of classes was Oct. 1, 1970, and a proclamation was read recognizing Oct. 1 of this year as the university’s fifth decade of providing education.

“We have grown significantly since then and are very proud of the education we continue to provide, the alumni who better the community and the future that is ahead of us,” university officials said in a letter to the board.