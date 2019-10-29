Supervisors declare homeless shelter crisis at Tuesday meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday declaring a homeless shelter crisis and fast-tracking the creation of a low-barrier shelter to help deal with the issue.

The resolution cited a 118 percent increase in homeless adults in the Bakersfield metropolitan area from 2018 to 2019. Existing shelters are at full capacity.

The planned low-barrier facility is expected to attract homeless who may not consider traditional shelters. Low-barrier shelters have fewer requirements.

The approved address for the shelter is 2731 O St., a county-owned building just north of Golden State Avenue.

