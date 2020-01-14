Supervisors approve three-year contract with CAPK to run new homeless shelter

The Community Action Partnership of Kern has been officially approved to run the county’s new emergency homeless shelter.

During its Tuesday morning meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a $6.1 million three-year contract with CAPK to operate the new shelter to be located at 2731 O St.

Under the contract, the nonprofit organization will run a 150-bed facility, develop and implement a policy and procedure handbook, provide support services, 24-hour security and surveillance and more.

“We are moving at warp speed, in my opinion,” Supervisor Leticia Perez said. “This is so pleasing to so many taxpayers in Kern County who want to see action now.”