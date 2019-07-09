Supervisors approve state of emergency declaration for Kern County

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to ratify the county administrative officer’s July 4 proclamation declaring a state of emergency exists within Kern County and requesting disaster declarations from the governor and president.

Tuesday’s special meeting was scheduled after two powerful earthquakes struck near Ridgecrest July 4 and 5, causing what’s estimated to be at least tens of millions of dollars in damage. No deaths occurred, but a couple dozen people suffered injuries, most of them minor.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency July 4 in Ridgecrest after the first quake struck, and President Donald Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Ridgecrest and Kern County.

On Monday afternoon, Trump tweeted, “Spoke to @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy about the earthquakes in California and informed him that we will be working very closely on emergency funding. Also spoke to Governor @GavinNewsom – all working together!”

The emergency declaration supplements state and local efforts in providing emergency services for the protection of lives, property and public health and safety, according to a release from the governor’s office.

A magnitude 6.4 quake struck July 4, followed by a magnitude 7.1 temblor the night of July 5. Thousands of aftershocks were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.

