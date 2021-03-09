Supervisors approve new county position for diversity director

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a new position titled director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Devin Brown, chief human resources officers, said during the meeting the position will focus on managing the county’s progress when it comes to diversity in hiring and connecting with community groups in that effort. The director would report directly to Brown.

“We anticipate that the successful candidate will develop strong partnerships across our county leadership to improve our hiring, promotional and succession planning practices, guided toward building a diverse bench of future county leaders,” he said.

The total fiscal impact of the position is $194,413 annually, including retirement and health benefits, and comes with an entry-level base salary of $98,000.