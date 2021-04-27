Supervisors approve construction of 2 new psychiatric health facilities in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved the construction of two new psychiatric health facilities in Bakersfield.

During its Tuesday morning meeting, the board approved the construction of the two 16-bed facilities, which are expected to cost a total of around $25 million. The county’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services department said one of the facilities will be for adults and the other for minors.

The new facilities will provide 24-hour therapeutic and rehabilitative inpatient services, according to the department.

BHRS said the facilities are desperately needed, as the existing psychiatric inpatient facilities in the county are operating at maximum capacity. Over the past five years, the department said it’s seen significant increases in the number of adults and minors in need of inpatient hospitalization.

“The two new (facilities) are vital to meeting the county’s current and future psychiatric needs,” BHRS said.

The new facilities wouldn’t be built with general fund money but rather through private partnerships, realignment funds and Medi-Cal fees, according to the department.

BHRS said it expects the new facilities will be completed sometime in 2023.