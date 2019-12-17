Supervisors approve CAPK as sole operator of upcoming homeless shelter

The Community Action Partnership of Kern has been selected to be the sole operator of the county’s new emergency homeless shelter.

During its Dec. 17 meeting, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved CAPK as the operator of the facility, to be located at 2731 O St., and authorized the County Administrative Office to negotiate an agreement with the organization.

The county will bring a final agreement to the board for consideration on Jan. 7.

“I’m very happy that CAPK has agreed to step up and do this. I can’t think of a better organization that has the capacity to do this job and do it well,” said Supervisor Mike Maggard, who represents the Supervisors on the CAPK board of directors. “I’m pleased we can step forward today and move with all haste to try to serve the needs of (the homeless).”

The board and county officials credited CAPK for its more than 50 years of experience as the official anti-poverty agency in the county and its work to serve more than 100,000 low-income people, as well as the homeless.

“I have such trust and faith in you to do this righteously, to do it with respect to the taxpayer and in a way that is meaningful. You are hands-down the people to take the lead,” said Supervisor Leticia Perez. “This really is a fine moment for Kern County.”

CAPK Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Tobias said at the meeting that the organization is excited to work with the county on the project.

“Operating this low-barrier shelter is a natural step forward for CAPK,” he said. “As we all know, homelessness is a growing crisis here in Kern County. We must find new ways to help human beings get into homes. I think that this is a good step forward in this direction.”

At the meeting, the board also approved funds to cover $739,630 needed for initial operating expenses and start-up costs. These expenses include bed frames, mattresses, pillows, trash bins, laundry equipment and office supplies.

The expenses will be paid for through the Building Homes and Jobs Act.