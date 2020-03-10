Supervisors approve agreement with ministry to manage local donations during disasters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will now have extra assistance in managing donations in the event of a local or statewide disaster.

During its Tuesday morning meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Adventist Community Services to manage donated goods for the county that often pour in from the community after a disaster.

County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman said that during the Erskine Fire in Lake Isabella in 2016, a flood of donations came in and said the county had difficulty managing all of the donations.

“Kern is a very giving community, a very generous community,” he said. “Everyone wants to help in a disaster, but often, non-monetary donations can end up being a hindrance to disaster relief operations and can even, in some cases, become a health safety concern.”

Kaufman said the county currently has an agreement with United Way of Kern County to handle monetary donations during a disaster as well as with Goodwill to assist in the transport of donated goods. However, the county needs an agency that can manage the donations themselves.

ACS is the official community outreach ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist church in North America.

According to the agreement, ACS would be responsible for receiving, inventorying, sorting, packing and shipping donated goods, including unwanted goods, and assisting the county in finding a warehouse facility for operations. The county would be responsible for providing equipment and supplies for processing the donations.

ACS would also be required to make goods available to local organizations for distribution as well as agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and authorized state and local officials.

Community volunteers are expected to assist in the operations, the agreement shows.

“The outpouring of love and support during the Erskine Fire was singularly the most remarkable thing of my tenure here as supervisor,” Supervisor Mick Gleason said. “It’s not going to stop, but I understand there was a problem associated with it. There was no place to put all this stuff. We had no way to manage all this, so I’m glad we’re taking steps to manage those donations.”

While the county will be able to accept item donations during disasters, Kaufman said residents who wish to help should consider making a financial contribution instead. In addition, any individuals or organizations who wish to do a donation drive should also focus on financial donations rather than item donations, he said.

“It’s best to avoid any material items unless county officials request them,” he said. “We’ve found from past disasters that most donated items are not needed and can pile up and create additional health and safety concerns.”