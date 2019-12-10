Supervisor Scrivner asks county to address Newsom’s crackdown on oil industry

Supervisor Zack Scrivner has asked county officials to address Gov. Newsom’s crackdown on oil extraction in the state.

During the Board of Supervisors morning meeting today Scrivner asked the Kern County Administrative Office and the Planning and Natural Resources Department to invite members of the oil industry to come before the board to talk about how Newsom’s plans impact their ability to function.

Scriver also requested that the departments form a coalition in support of the oil industry to go to Sacramento and speak to the governor about the importance of the oil and gas industry in Kern County.

Lastly, the county was requested that they come back to the board to report on how Newsom’s plans could impact the financial stability of Kern County and whether the issue requires consideration for a declaration of an economic crisis.

“The constant attack on our oil industry continues to erode our fiscal stability and our way of life in Kern,” Scrivner said. “The governor is failing us and the Central Valley. The arrogance and hypocrisy of this administration to deny Californians access to our own natural resources is appalling. Enough is enough.”