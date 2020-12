BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After eight years of service on the Kern County Board of Supervisors, 1st District Supervisor Mick Gleason is officially retiring.

Today marked his final board meeting. Gleason, a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot and commanding officer at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, said it was “an honor and obligation to serve.” 1st District Supervisor-elect Phillip Peters will begin his term in early 2021.