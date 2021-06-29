Supervisor Maggard asks county to look into implementing anti-camping ordinance on streets, sidewalks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Homelessness population in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Supervisor Mike Maggard asked county staff this morning to look into the possibility of implementing an anti-camping ordinance on county streets and sidewalks.

Today, the Los Angeles City Council is set to consider approving an ordinance amendment that would prohibit homeless people from sleeping or setting up tents on city streets and sidewalks under certain conditions.

These include when a person is within 500 feet of a facility that provides shelter, housing and services to the homeless and within 500 feet of a freeway overpass or underpass.

Maggard asked for county staff to provide a presentation at a later date to the Board of Supervisors on whether or not it would be possible to implement such an ordinance in Kern County.

“If they can do it there, I think we could do it here,” Maggard said.

Motion-Buscaino-Lee-dated-6-23-21Download

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News