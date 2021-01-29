Supervisor Leticia Perez has charges dismissed after following through on settlement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Supervisor Leticia Perez has had the criminal charges against her dismissed after following through on her agreement to pay thousands of dollars in fines and perform community service.

Court records show the two misdemeanor counts filed regarding a conflict of interest between her role as supervisor and the California marijuana industry were dismissed Jan. 22. The charges carried a maximum sentence of up to six months in jail for each count, and one of the counts carried an additional potential punishment barring her from running for an elected office for four years.

But in January of last year Perez agreed to pay thousands of dollars in fines, perform community service and complete an ethics course, among other things, in exchange for having the charges dropped. At the time of the plea agreement, Perez’s attorney, H.A. Sala, said his client had decided to give the $30,000 in penalties levied against her to the Bakersfield Homeless Center, and that she would also serve her required community service at the center.

The charges stemmed from Perez’s vote on a marijuana issue in which her husband “was receiving financial profit for his work within the County of Kern on cannabis interest,” according to court records. She cast the lone vote against a motion banning commercial cannabis in October 2017.