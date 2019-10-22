Supervisor David Couch to run for re-election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Supervisor David Couch has announced he will seek another term as 4th District representative on the county Board of Supervisors.

Couch has served on the board since 2013, winning elections in 2012 and 2016, and the 2018 special election for the newly-redrawn 4th District.

“I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to continuing to serve our community,” Couch said in a news release Tuesday.

“Together, we implemented a four-year plan to end the county’s fiscal emergency while keeping public safety funded, improved county services like public health to fight the diabetes epidemic, and increased economic opportunity, paving the way for local businesses to expand and bring good, high-paying jobs to our community,” he said. “As we look to the future, I’ll continue the work we’ve started and fight to improve Kern County.”