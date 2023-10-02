BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Supervisor David Couch is hosting a Warm Clothing Drive at his offices around Kern County.

Officials say residents are encouraged to donate gently used or new coats, sweaters, gloves and socks.

The clothing drive is open starting Monday, Oct. 2 and is scheduled to last until the end of the year. All of the proceeds go to Kern families in need.

Here is a list of where you can donate clothes:

Bakersfield Office: 1115 Truxtun Ave., Room 504

Delano Office: 455 Lexington St.

Lamont Office: 10300 San Diego St.

McFarland Office: 100 2nd St.

Shafter Office: 329 Central Valley Highway

Upon request donations can be picked up.

For more information, contact District 4 at 661-868-3680 or district4@kerncounty.com.