Superior Grocers opens in former FoodMaxx on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A newly opened grocery store is touting among its products the largest selection of produce and coldest beer in the city.

Superior Grocers earlier this month opened its second location in Bakersfield in the building that formerly housed the FoodMaxx on Union Avenue. The independently-owned chain is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and has reserved 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for those 60 or older or who have disabilities to shop.

“Superior Grocers is always looking for ways to improve our customers’ shopping experience,” CEO Mimi Song said in a news release. “We are happy to be able to better serve the community of Bakersfield with now two locations.”