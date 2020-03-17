Superintendent’s office offers meal options following school closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As of Wednesday, school is out until April 14th. That will leave thousands of students home and parents scrambling to figure out their next move.

“It’s going to be hectic with all these kids being out of school,” said Teresa Jenkins, parent.

Thousands of Kern County students will soon be out of school and at home for the next few weeks.

“It’s a minute by minute situation and we are working to deliver information as soon as possible,” said Mary Barlow, Kern County superintendent of schools.

The announcement was made late Sunday evening.

“They’re doing what they have to do, what’s best for the people,” said Yolanda Clark, parent.

Most parents we talked to say they’re prepared.

“I’m retired and I’ll continue watching them as long as my granddaughter is working,” said Clark.

“The older one probably has to babysit the younger ones,” said Daniel Loveless, parent.

But that’s not the case with all families, some families don’t have the help. Governor Gavin Newsom issued a mandate on Friday asking school districts to arrange for the supervision of students during school hours. The Kern Superintendent of Schools says they are currently working on developing a plan for that.

“What I can tell you is that we will need to implement social distancing which makes it even more difficult. additionally, we will need staff, volunteers willing to come in,” said Barlow.

And as far as food..

“We do have a mechanism in place to be able to feed students when school is out on Wednesday,” said Chris Hall, assistant superintendent of schools for Kern County. “It’s the same mechanism that allows us to feed schools during summer break it’s called seamless summer.”

The program extends through June 30 and will feed all kids 18 years and younger. KCSOS says they’re working on a plan to have the food delivered to students and also provide their families with a packaged meal for home.

“Will it be perfect?” said Barlow. “Probably not at first, but the day following schools closing we’ll be delivering food.”

According to KCSOS, Governor Newsom will be releasing new guidelines for schools tomorrow. He informed all California superintendents of the news earlier today during a conference call.