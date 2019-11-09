Superheroes run to advocate for abused and neglected children

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CASA Superhero Run

Superheroes to the rescue!

The court appointed special advocates that looks after abused children in our local area are running to give them a voice.

CASA’s 8th Superhero Run was held at The Park at River Walk filled with lots of superheroes Saturday morning.

The event featured superhero guest appearances, mascots and a costume contest. Runners dressed as their favorite superheroes either running the 2k, 5k or 10k to raise funds to help abused children.

CASA is a non-profit that advocates for foster children who experienced abuse or neglect. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News