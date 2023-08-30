BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may have noticed the moon looking extra plump this week.

The big finale to the rare celestial event known as a ‘super blue moon’ will happen Wednesday night.

A ‘blue moon’ is the third full moon in an astronomical season. But it has been upgraded to ‘super’ status when the moon is at its closes point to Earth, making it look larger and brighter.

The last time the celestial event happened was in 2018 and the next ‘super blue moon’ won’t appear until 2037.

The best time to take a look at the ‘blue’ moon will be around sunset.