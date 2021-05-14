Sunset Middle School students participate in weekend video production camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some Sunset Middle School students will soon get the chance to learn video production thanks to the generosity of a donor.

Stan Cassio came to the school Friday to host a three-day production camp. He taught them basic video editing skills, and this weekend they will hold a competition to see who can create the best music video using what they learned.

Cassio says the top four students who have the best video will get iPads. He also donated five fully loaded editing bays so the school can start a video production class.

Cassio is the owner of two editing companies in Burbank and says he’s worked on shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Game of Thrones” and more.

He says hosting video camps like these brings the magic of Hollywood to this community an opens up interesting career opportunities for students.