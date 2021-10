BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET’s annual Sunrise Spooktacular returns on Friday, Oct. 29 beginning at 5 a.m. outside KGET studios at 22nd and L streets in Downtown Bakersfield.

Join us for treats, music and more family-friendly fun as we show off your costumes on 17 News at Sunrise.

Kids can participate in a Halloween costume contest, with the most creative winning prizes.