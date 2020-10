BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This morning 17 News at Sunrise held our annual Halloween Spooktacular, virtually.

Viewers were asked to submit pictures of their Halloween costume and five winners were chosen by our community judges.

The five winners announced Friday morning were the following:

Luca-roni, Luca Gonzales

Joe Dirt, Jayden

Alfalfa, Lincoln Restivo

Ghostbusters, The Bone Family

Coronavirus go away, The Ochoa family

Murray Family Farms joins Sunrise Spooktacular:

Thank you to everyone who participated this year!

Here is the gallery with all the contest submissions: