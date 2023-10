BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are exactly one week away from Halloween, and on that day, you can join 17 News for our Sunrise Spooktacular.

KGET’s Sunrise Spooktacular is happening across the street from the KGET Studios on 2120 L St. at 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The Sunrise Spooktacular will feature treats, Halloween fun and a costume contest with prizes. The top prize will be a Nintendo Switch.

We hope to see you there!