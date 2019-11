KGET had a lot of fun this morning seeing kids from all over Kern County dress in their Halloween costumes for the 2019 Sunrise Spooktacular.

The winners of this year’s KGET Spooktacular Costume Contest are:

•1st Place – “Head on a Platter”

•2nd Place – Kraken

•3rd Place – Oogie Boogie⁣

Thank you to everyone who came out this year! Have a happy and safe Halloween.