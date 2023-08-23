BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This morning, 17 News at Sunrise honored centenarian Fern Dargatz Sanford.

Sanford, a long-time Shafter resident, just celebrated her 100th birthday. She spent her childhood traveling throughout the country in a refurbished boxcar with her evangelist father.

Fern graduated from Kern Union High School. Upon graduating, she worked driving tractors on her family’s farm during World War II. She met her husband, Bob Sanford, while attending Taft College.

Fern is an avid gardener, growing beautiful flowers, vegetables and fruit trees. She has had a lifelong love for animals and has adopted many through her life. Fern read the Bible everyday until her eyesight recently failed.

She has three children; two daughters and a son, as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Happy birthday Fern!