BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we continue to celebrate our Sunrise Centenarians, our honoree this week is Esther Hupp.

Hupp graduated from Kern County High School, which is now Bakersfield High School. She and her husband Fred Hupp had three children together.

Hupp enjoys sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting for her 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. This week, Esther Hupp is celebrating her 100th birthday. Happy birthday Esther!