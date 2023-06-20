BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunrise Centenarians celebrates Kern’s citizens who are over 100-years-old. Our first honoree is Bob Berman who just turned 103.

Berman was born in New York in June, 1920 and moved to California at the age of 16. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 21 and was signal-man on the USS Maryland battleship for four years.

He is also the only living survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack in Kern County.

According to Berman, his secret to living 103 years is to keep a tune in your heart and a boogie in your step and you will be fine! Bob still dances the night away twice a week at Brookdale Riverwalk.

To submit a centenarian birthday shoutout for a loved one, please reach out to the Kern County Commission on Aging or Kern County Aging and Adult Services.