BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise is celebrating a special birthday– Yvonne Loustalot Liner is turning 102 tomorrow!

Liner was born and raised in Bakersfield. After graduating from college, she began working at Mohawk Petroleum. She married E.P. Burley, and in support of WWII efforts, he became a pilot while Yvonne worked in at an aircraft company on Union Avenue. Burley died in 1943 while rescuing soldiers in the South Pacific.

Following the war, Liner worked as a Deputy Sheriff, fingerprinting and transporting prisoners. She comes from a family with a long history in law enforcement.

Yvonne Liner married again in 1945 to Ray Liner. Together, they owned Liner Pest Control and had one son. They were married for 53 years until his death in 1998.

Liner has had many interests, but one of her favorite ones is oil painting– a hobby she didn’t learn how to do until the age of 40. Now, she has created more than 400 paintings.

She will be celebrating her 102nd birthday with her many loved ones tomorrow. KGET wishes Yvonne a very happy birthday!