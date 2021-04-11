Sunday marks beginning of week honoring emergency dispatchers

(KGET) — On Monday, Hall Ambulance will join other public safety and emergency response organizations across the country to kick off the week honoring dispatchers.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week runs from April 11 through April 17. The week is dedicated to celebrating the contributions emergency dispatchers, or the “head set heroes,” have in answering the call for someone in need.

To honor dispatchers in Kern County, Hall Ambulance will provide with T-shirts, a compllmentary meal and other items.

A law enacted last year reclassified dispatchers as “first responders” recognizing their work when people in crisis seek help.

CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray echoed praise of dispatchers as vital in responding to emergencies, connecting people to officers and emergency medical personnel.

“As recognized first responders in California, our CHP public safety dispatchers and operators remain resilient in times of crisis,” Ray said in a statement. “They are devoted professionals who provide the timely handling of all calls for services and are the lifeline between the public and emergency services.”