Sunday marked 1-year anniversary since 14-year-old died in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday marked one year since a 14-year-old died in the Kern River.

Precious Porter fell into the river and was pulled out the same day, but could not be revived. Since 1968, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office says 315 people have died in the Kern River, eight of which happened last year. The Search and Rescue team urges people to be safe if they plan on going around the water and make sure to have a life jacket on at all times.

Search and Rescue says if you do fall in, don’t fight the current. They say try to make your way to the side of the river and work your way over.

