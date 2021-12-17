BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Sun Solar and the Bakersfield Homeless Center continuing our efforts to spread holiday cheer around the Golden Empire. Sun Solar held its second Christmas tree giveaway of the year sponsoring a local family in need. Sun Solar team members packed up gifts and brought a tree to a local family for the holiday season.

“It means a lot to me to be able to see a family that may or may not have those extra items that we all take for granted every day,” said Andrew McCormack, It’s not extra to them. It changes people’s day, people’s lives.”

The Bakersfield Homeless Center adopts local families to receive gifts, as part of its aftercare program.

“These families have gone through a lot. They’ve been in our shelter, now they’re getting back on their feet,” said Lauren Skidmore, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center. “We have 200 families that have been adopted this Christmas season in our aftercare program. Sun Solar has been a great partner in this program, and provided presents and a tree for two special families.”

Sun Solar hopes the community bands together for the holidays.

“I always tell people giving starts at home,” said McCormack. “A family member, or a person down the street, the smallest things make the biggest difference.”

The Bakersfield Homeless Center says it’s always ready to help.

“Our program is making sure they have all their needs met,” said Skidmore. “Whether they it’s helping with utility bills, making they get to appointments on time, and events like this where they have holidays that are a little bit more special with the support of the community.”

If you want to learn more about how you can help families like this or if you need help yourself, visit the Bakersfield Homeless Center’s website. TV-17 wants to thank Sun Solar for their generosity.