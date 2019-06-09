Summertime Car Show raises money for local burn survivors

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Summertime Car Show came back to Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler on Rosedale Highway all day on Saturday.

The event had just about every hot rod and vintage cruiser at the car show.

An array of vendors, from local car businesses to individuals, were featured with everyone yearning to be part of a greater cause.

Proceeds from the all-day event will go to the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation, helping them with costs for both their annual youth and adult camp.

Organizers say they hope to raise over $20,000 for local burn survivors.

