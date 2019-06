BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Have fun and learn about pool safety on Saturday in Northwest Bakersfield for the Annual Summer Plunge.

North of the River is kicking off summer at the pool on Galaxy Avenue.

Local agencies like public health and the sheriff’s office will be teaching water safety and CPR.

Space is limited to the first 200 people.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.