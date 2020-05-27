Summer heat safety tips to keep children safe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- Kern County is hitting extreme highs and while it’s heating up outside, there are safety you’ll want to be aware of.

Extreme heat can have a significant health risk, especially on the most vulnerable.

While kids are stuck at home during this time, a warning for all parents.

Your vehicle heats up significantly in this weather and be a deadly scenario for a child left in the car.

It’s not just over heating in a car that poses a threat, cooling off in the pool raises other red flags.

If your kids are looking for a way to beat the heat, make sure you have an eye on them at all times.

When you’re done using things like a kiddy pool, pour out the water to mitigate the threat of a child drowning.