BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Construction is underway for a Sully’s convenience store just west of the Rosedale area.

On Wednesday, Sully’s announced a new location coming soon at 16101 Stockdale Highway on their Instagram account. While they did not have a date set for when the store will open, Sully’s has multiple other locations, including next to Dewar’s Candy Shop and Wooddale Meat Market in The Ranch shopping center.