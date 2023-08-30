BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sully’s gas stations around Kern County are offering discounted Kern County Fair carnival wristbands and adult and child admissions.

Fair organizers said in a social media post, that carnival wristbands are available at Sully’s gas stations for $33, children’s admission is available for $4 and adult admission is available for $10.

According to the fair website, when you purchase an adult admission ticket at the gate it is $12, when you purchase a children’s admission ticket at the gate it is $5.

If you purchase a carnival wristband in person from Monday through Thursday they are $35 and from Friday through Sunday they are $40, according to the fair website.