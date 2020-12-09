Sullivan Petroleum Co. buys $14K in gift cards from struggling local restaurants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — These are tough times, but a local company is hoping to help struggling businesses.

Every year, Sullivan Petroleum Company and Sully’s convenience stores give personalized gifts to about 70 vendors and customers. However, given the unique circumstances this year with COVID-19, the company is going a different route by investing money back into the community.

The company announced it has purchased 70 gift cards from local restaurants that may be struggling. The gift cards are worth a total of $14,000, or $200 per card. The cards will be given to Sully’s vendors.

“We’re all in this together, and we can’t help our community thrive and stay successful unless we turn inwards and help each other out, so I think this is the least we can do during this time of uncertainty,” said Tim Sullivan Jr., vice president of business operators for SPC.