BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thee Next Steps Bakersfield is hosting a walk to honor, remember and raise awareness for suicide prevention Saturday afternoon at Beech Park.

Organizers are hosting Walk For Awareness, Prevention, Remembrance from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Beech Park at 21st and Oak streets.

Saturday is the last day of National Suicide Prevention Week and attendees will mark the day with the walk, speakers, and a balloon release.