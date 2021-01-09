Sugardaddy’s raises funds for family whose home was destroyed by fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local boutque held a fundraiser for a family whose home was destroyed last week.

On Saturday, Sugardaddys women’s boutique accepted donations and raffled off several prizes for a couple with five children. Their house burned down and are now trying to get back on their feet.

Among the prizes were bicycles, a television and gift baskets. The owner of Sugardaddys says they raised nearly $2,000 for the family.

Sugardaddy’s is still accepting donations for the family at its location at 5512 Stockdale Highway.