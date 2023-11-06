BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sugardaddy’s is back open for business as usual after back-to-back break-ins in September left the store with boarded up windows.

The glass was replaced at Sugardaddy’s on Nov. 3, located in southwest Bakersfield on Stockdale Highway, nearly two months after the windows were smashed.

The community rallied for store owner Heidi Shubin after the break-ins, and a fundraiser was set up to help Shubin and the store recover. The owner said that along with the new windows, there are new security screens.

“Without our community and the thousands of dollars that we raised for the security screens, the Westcoast security screens, we wouldn’t have been able to do it, because I still haven’t heard back from the insurance company,” said Shubin. “I’ve given them everything they needed, and so we are still waiting on that. So, our community is absolutely amazing. If anyone says Bakersfield isn’t a good place to live, they are wrong.”

Police did arrest the teenage suspect they say was responsible for the break-ins, but per Shubin, he was released the same day as the arrest.