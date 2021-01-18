Suga Shack serving sundaes, sweets in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bubble waffles with whipped cream, slices of cheesecake and an array of sundaes — peanut buttercup, cookie crumble and brownie a la mode — are available at a new ice cream shop in southwest Bakersfield.

Suga Shack is open noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays (or “Sundaes” as the shop’s website says). Need a pick-me-up? There are cold brews, lattes and blended cold brews with ice cream for your caffeine fix.

Suga Shack is located at 7695 White Lane, east of Gosford Road.

