Sudden thunder, lightning storm rolls through Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sudden storm brought some light rain, lightning and thunder through portions of Kern County on Thursday night.

The storm was not part of a forecast and popped up unexpectedly, according to Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson.

Several viewers reported hearing a loud noise at around 10:50 p.m. followed by a brief power outage. The power briefly went off at the KGET studios in Downtown Bakersfield, but it was enough to cause technical problems to preempt the 11 p.m. newscast.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said light rain and isolated thunderstorms would continue to pass through the Bakersfield area through 1 a.m. Meteorologists said the thunderstorms would continue northward through McFarland and Delano with ground strikes occurring.