BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 46 near Lost Hills is open early after a successful construction period, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans officials say a closure was scheduled through Wednesday for construction but Caltrans crews and Granite Construction completed the work ahead of schedule and the roadway was open Sunday evening.

The construction is part of the State Route 46 Widening Project, which is scheduled to be fully completed next summer, according to Caltrans.