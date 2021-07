BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ready to get stupid?

Stupid Wings, which has a menu featuring an array of chicken sandwiches, wings and gonzo items like “stupid fries” — they come topped with chicken and mac and cheese — had its soft opening Monday, and its grand opening is slated for Wednesday.

Sweet potato fries with chocolate sauce.

The restaurant is located on Mall View Road east of Mt. Vernon Avenue. It’s south of Panda Express and east of Jack in the Box.