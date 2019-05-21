Studying Up For Next School Year

As the school year wraps up, students are shutting off their brains and gearing up for three months of summer fun.

We looked to some teachers, who also happen to be 17 Sunrise parents, for advice on how kids can stay as sharp as a pencil throughout the long break.

“In order to provide an adequate foundation for the kids, all families need to consider how they can expand the experience the kids are receiving,” said 17’s Mary Kate Paquette’s mom Angela Paquette.

Angela Paquette started her educational career 30 years ago. She began teaching in the classroom before becoming principal and educating at the collegiate level.

“The first thing that I would suggest to parents is that they try to maintain some sort of regular routine in the summer,” Angela Paquette said.

Currently a 6th grade teacher at Castle Elementary School, her best piece of advice to study up for the next school year is to stay busy and keep your mind working.

“I also would suggest that they have regular routines in their home where they have quiet time during the day,” Angela Paquette said. “A set aside time where they have to read quietly on their own, or maybe pursue some sort of art work, or even better some sort of online academic program like a Khan Academy.”

Khan Academy is an online learning resource that offers practice exercises and instructional videos in a range of subjects.

Angela Paquette also suggests Epic. It is basically an online library for elementary school students, with thousand of books available at the touch of a button.

Online resources, like these, also come highly recommend by 17’s Alex Fisher’s dad Ryun Fisher, who teaches 7th grade math at Rosedale Middle School.

“Anything you can do, anything you can do to keep them learning during summer is beneficial,” Ryun Fisher said.

Ryun Fisher’s career in education spans 26 years. His biggest tip for teaching this summer is using real life experiences.

“Go to the store and just get them involved with maybe trying to estimate or do rounding in the store as you’re getting products and stuff,” Ryun Fisher said. “A lot of kids don’t know the price gas is or a gallon of milk, just getting them familiar with that and basic things we use everyday.”

Perhaps, the most challenging demographic to keep minds motivated is high schoolers.

“My advice to parents is when you get home, have a daily conversation with your kids, hey how did your day go, what did you do,” 17’s Tabatha Mills’ dad, Donald Mills said.

Donald Mills has spent the last 12 years teaching agriculture at Arvin High School. He said students need to keep their brains working, even on vacation.

“Kids should always continue to develop their skill sets, even over the summertime,” Donald Mills said. “We have to get these kids and encourage these kids to get back to that type of mental growth attitude where they know that it’s important to continue learning everyday.”