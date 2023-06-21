BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A new study reveals California makes up roughly a third of the nation’s homeless population, with roughly 171,000 individuals considered unhoused in the state.

Kern County resident Michael Saunders lives on the streets, after becoming unhoused after the pandemic, a new reality he lives due to the cost of living in California.

“It’s pretty difficult because a lot of us that were housed before or are trying to get houses it’s a long wrong it’s pretty difficult and to get kicked out or get rehoused it takes a toll on you […] Bakersfield is a pretty rough area already how it is and to be homeless and living out here in a tent it’s not fun by any means it’s a tough deal,” Saunders said.

Saunders is a primary example of what the University of San Francisco found is contributing to the reason nearly 171,000 people are on the streets: cost of living and low income.

According to Flood Ministries Director Jim Wheeler who helps to reduce homelessness in Kern County, the report reflects what he sees every day.

“This is nothing new but what’s great about the report is that it affirms what we’ve been saying for a long time,” Wheeler said.

According to the study, more than 90% of the state’s homeless residents are from California and more than 75% have lived in the same county where they were last housed. Researchers also found that 47% of all homeless adults are 50 or older.

A common misconception is that people choose to be homeless, but the report shows the cost of housing in the state has become unsustainable.

“They want to get off the streets, they want to get help, they want to get into some sort of stable housing situation, I don’t think it’s a matter of people choosing to be homeless per se but it’s because of their circumstances in life,” Wheeler said.

The report makes policy recommendations to improve homelessness statewide, but Wheeler said a good place to start is affordable housing.

“If you don’t want people living on the street, then you have to have a place for people to go. We need more affordable housing […] until we do that, until we meet that need, we’re going to continue to see people on the street,” Wheeler said.

To read more about the study click here and for resources around Kern click here.