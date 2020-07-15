Study finds oil and gas industry contributed more than $197 million in 2018-2019 property tax revenues in Kern County

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. As demand for fuel plummeted worldwide and the oil industry faced a devastating drop in oil prices, the U.S. took the rare move of stepping into negotiations involving the member countries of OPEC and non-members such as Russia and Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The local oil and gas companies contributed more than $197 million last year in property tax revenues, crucial funds used to support government services, special districts and schools in Kern County, according to a new study.

The study was released by an economic consultant from Yorba Linda-based The Natelson Dale Group, Inc, according to the County. The study was initiated by the Kern County Board of Supervisors following a January 14 public meeting to discuss California’s new oil and gas initiatives and the economic importance of the industry. At the conclusion of the hearing attended by more than 1,000 local residents, the board of supervisors agreed to initiate a study to quantify the oil and gas industry’s contribution in tax revenues to the County.

The County said study shows the oil and gas industry contributed more than $197 million to the property tax base in Kern County during the fiscal year 2018-2019, which includes property tax revenue, property tax in-lieu of vehicle license fees, and bond tax revenue. The 100-page study, titled “Kern County Oil and Gas Property Tax Revenue (2018-2019) Analysis: County, Cities, Schools and Special Districts,” outlines in detail where property tax revenues from the industry are used, and estimates the financial impact an incremental reduction of oil and gas assessed valuation would have on the county and its cities, schools and special districts.

“The evidence is clear, a healthy oil industry results in a fiscally secure Kern County. For years, this industry has played a very critical role in the growth and progression of our County” said Leticia Perez, Chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors. “This study demonstrates the industry’s integral contribution to funding vital governmental services, programs and even our schools in Kern. We need oil and gas operations to continue in our county – especially at a time when our county budgets are hurting, and the community is continuing to struggle with the impacts of COVID-19.”

As county residents continue to grapple with uncertainty, unemployment and lack of job security, the oil and gas industry has felt its impacts as well, according to the County. The county’s current budget forecasts already anticipate a 40 percent reduction in oil-related assessed valuation between January 2020 and January 2021. These are funds that cannot be replaced by commercial-scale solar or new wind projects, as suggested by some anti-oil groups.

The study also examines the impact of an incremental reduction of oil and gas assessed valuation – amounting to a 23 percent reduction in total property tax revenue, and more than seven percent reduction in revenue from all sources – posing a significant financial impact to the county, cities, special districts, local colleges and school districts, according to the study.

“This study shows the impact the oil and gas industry has on Kern County and our state officials need to understand it,” said Ryan Alsop, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer. “The study highlights how decisions made in Sacramento can disproportionately affect our residents. It’s not just about the major financial hit to budgets – the oil industry provides thousands of local jobs – losing local jobs is the last thing our communities need right now.”

Click here to find the full study.