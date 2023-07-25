BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A study that looks at Google searches determined California as the most sleep-deprived state in America.

Nearly a hundred different keywords about sleep disorders and insomnia were looked up in California, according to Ameri-sleep. The study found Californians Googled sleep problems more than people from any other state.

Some of the top keywords Googled include “sleep apnea treatment” and “insomnia treatment.”

The study showed 805 people per 100,000 residents in California searched for sleep-related issues on Google.

In the study, Maryland ranked second and New York ranked third.

The CDC recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night.